Noise introduces open-ear wearable stereo earphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Noise Air Clips open-ear wearable stereo (OWS) earphones have been launched in India. Noise Air Clips price in India is set at Rs. 2,999 at launch. The earphones are currently being sold in the country via Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon and the official GoNoise India website. They are offered in three colour options — Pearl Black, Pearl Purple, and Pearl White.

The audio wearable come with an Open Beam C-shaped silicon hook design which helps place them like ear cuffs around the ear. The design further ensures improved environmental consciousness. They are equipped with 12mm drivers which support Bluetooth 5.4 as well as dual device connectivity.

Also Read: Honor unveils new smartphone: Details

The AirWave Technology of the earphones is said to use precise air conduction to deliver sound directly to the users’ ears. They have responsive touch control sensors placed on one end. The earphones also offer an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

The Noise Air Clips are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours with the charging case. The earphones, with the USB Type-C supported charging case, are said to take up to 120 minutes to charge fully. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer users up to 150 minutes of music playback time.