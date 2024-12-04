Centre ensures 95% job reservation for Ladakh locals

In a significant move addressing the aspirations of Ladakh’s people, the Centre has agreed to reserve 95% of government jobs for local residents while committing to consider other key demands from the Union Territory (UT). This decision was announced following a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday between representatives of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the Leh Apex Body (LAB), and officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs led by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.

The KDA and LAB, representing various political, religious, and social groups from Kargil and Leh, have jointly championed a four-point agenda since Ladakh’s separation from Jammu and Kashmir. Their demands include statehood or Sixth Schedule Status, two Lok Sabha seats (one each for Kargil and Leh), a separate Public Service Commission, and enhanced empowerment for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC). During the meeting, the Centre expressed its willingness to continue dialogue on these matters, with further discussions scheduled for January 16.

KDA leader Sajad Kargili welcomed the job reservation announcement, extending gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Nityanand Rai. He emphasized the importance of other issues discussed, such as increasing women’s representation through one-third reservation in LAHDC and recognizing Ladakh’s linguistic diversity by including Purgi, Shina, and Balti alongside Bhoti and Urdu as official languages. LAB representative Tesring Dorjey confirmed that the Centre is open to considering the demand for two additional Lok Sabha seats after a national delimitation process. The meeting marked a constructive step toward fulfilling Ladakh’s immediate and long-term aspirations.