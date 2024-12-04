Early Sugar Intake Linked to diabetes, hypertension

Reducing sugar consumption during the first 1,000 days of life, from conception to a child’s second birthday, can significantly lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and hypertension in adulthood, according to a study published in Science. Researchers analyzed health data from 38,155 individuals in the UK who were conceived during World War II’s sugar rationing period and compared it with data from 22,028 people conceived after rationing ended.

The study found that sugar rationing, which limited daily intake to around eight teaspoons—well within current dietary guidelines—resulted in a 35% lower risk of diabetes and a 20% lower risk of hypertension in midlife for those exposed in utero. Even for those diagnosed later in life, diabetes onset was delayed by four years and hypertension by two years. The researchers attributed one-third of the risk reduction to sugar restrictions during fetal development, highlighting its critical role in shaping long-term health outcomes.

While other foods were rationed during the war, sugar consumption was the only dietary factor that saw a dramatic increase post-rationing, doubling to approximately 16 teaspoons daily. The study underscores the importance of limiting added sugar early in life and offers causal evidence to guide parents toward improving children’s lifelong health prospects.