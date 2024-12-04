Healthy diet for people working night shifts

Health professionals concur that working late-night shifts should be avoided. If a person is unable to avoid such circumstances, they can alter their eating habits. Here are a few eating practices that one needs to practice to maintain good gut health.

1. Caffeine intake should be limited to no more than two cups of tea or coffee per day.

2. To avoid consuming too much caffeine, one must drink herbal tea if they feel too tired.

3. In addition, you ought to eat light at night. Choose snacks that don’t include a lot of chilli or other spices.

4. When the task is finished, make sure the first meal of the day has carbohydrates, protein, and a healthy fat.

5. Fried and quick foods, such as pizza, burgers, bread, sweets, shakes, packaged foods, and chocolates, should be avoided at night because they tend to raise blood sugar levels.

6. If a person feels hungry at night, they can consume paneer and other green vegetable or fruit salads, among other things. However, make sure they are boiled or steam-cooked rather than raw.

7. Even though it has been debated numerous times, curd can be eaten at night to maintain good intestinal health.