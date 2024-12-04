Know  impact of menopause on sexual function in women

A research study claimed that s Sexual dysfunction is more common in women with severe menopause symptoms. The study was published online in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS). It was carried among more than 200 women aged 45 to 55 years. Study identified the factors that affect a woman’s risk of sexual dysfunction.

The study found that women with secondary and higher education and a greater number of lifetime sexual partners were less likely to experience sexual dysfunction. But, women with more anxious behaviours during sexual activity and those with more severe menopause symptoms were at greater risk for sexual dysfunction.

As per the study, hormone therapy did not help to mitigate the risk for sexual dysfunction. Hormone therapy is considered the most effective treatment option to manage menopause symptoms.

The study also found that, women using hormone therapy typically had higher body-esteem during sexual activities. They also had better sexual function in all domains, better quality of relationships and fewer sexual complaints.