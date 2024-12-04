Know risks of being overweight during pregnancy

According to health experts, a high body mass index (BMI) during pregnancy may have a negative influence on both your health and the health of your unborn child. According to medical experts, obese women are more likely to experience pregnancy issues such gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. Also, their offspring are more likely to be born prematurely and have specific birth abnormalities.

When pregnant, having a high BMI raises the risk of several pregnancy problems. Gestational diabetes or preeclampsiai one among them. High blood pressure plus symptoms of damage to another organ system, most frequently the liver and kidneys, are characteristics of the preeclampsia.

Pregnancy with a high BMI has been associated with an increased risk of a number of health issues for the unborn child, including:

Also Read: Helpful Tips to Tackle Postpartum Hair Loss

Congenital illnesses: Being born substantially larger than the average (fetal macrosomia) Growth issues:

To avoid these issues one should be careful. Here are ways in which you can manage obesity before or while being pregnant:

Eat a balanced diet: Your kid requires a variety of vitamins that a restricted diet cannot provide. So eat a balanced diet that includes all nutrients.

Consider prenatal supplements: Taking a prenatal supplement can help make up any nutritional shortfalls. They have more iron to assist avoid anaemia and more folic acid to prevent neural tube abnormalities.