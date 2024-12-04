WhatsApp will stop working on these smartphones: Details

Dubai: Popular social media platform, WhatsApp will stop working on some smartphones from May 5, 2025. WhatsApp will not support iPhones running iOS versions older than 15.1. So, users with older iPhone models, including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, will be unable to use the popular messaging app on their devices.

Currently, WhatsApp supports devices running Android 5.0 and newer, as well as iPhones running iOS 12 and later. Android users will not be affected by this update and can continue using WhatsApp as usual.

Users with newer iPhone models — those that can update to iOS 15.1 or beyond—will continue to have access to the app, as long as they are running the latest available software updates.

People affected need to either upgrade to a newer iPhone or update to the latest iOS version (if possible) to continue using WhatsApp after the May 2025 deadline.

For those with newer iPhone models, even if you’re running an iOS version earlier than 15.1, you’ll still be able to update to the latest iOS release and continue using WhatsApp once the change takes effect. To update, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.