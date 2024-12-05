Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally in Kerala on Thursday, December 5. Gold is priced at Rs 57,120, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7140, higher by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 57,040 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7794.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 20. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7146.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 20.The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.0%, while over the last month, the change stands at 3.88%. The current price of silver in India is 94000 per kg, reflecting no change .

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures were trading at Rs 76,980 per 10 grams, down by Rs 112 or 0.15% from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, March silver futures were at Rs 93,026 per kg, falling by Rs 267 or 0.29%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,648.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $2,672.60. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $31.31 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.2% to $939.07 and palladium shed 0.3% to $975.48.