Hero MotoCorp launches new electric scooters in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp launched a new range of electric scooters in India . The range is named the Vida V2 and there will be three variants on sale. The Vida V2 Lite is priced at Rs 96,000, the Vida V2 Plus is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh and the top-spec Vida V2 Pro is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Each variant will have a different battery pack, which will be removable as well.

The Vida V2 Lite gets a 2.2 kWh battery pack along with a claimed IDC range of 94 km on a single charge. The V2 Lite has a top speed of 69 kmph and there are two ride modes – ride and eco. The removable battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in about six hours.

The V2 Plus has a 3.44 kWh battery pack and an IDC range of 143 km. The top speed of the V2 Plus is 85 kmph and it gets three riding modes – eco, ride and sport. The Vida V2 Pro is the most loaded variant, with a 3.94 kWh battery, a range of 165 km and a top speed of 90 kmph. It gets four riding modes – eco, ride, sport and custom. The Vida V2 Pro gets a swingarm mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor, which makes 6 kW and 25 Nm of peak torque.

All models get a host of features like keyless entry, cruise control, re-gen braking, and custom riding modes. They also get a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display. The new Vida V2 electric scooters come with a 5-year/50,000 km warranty for the vehicle and 3-year/30,000 km warranty for the battery pack. Vida V2 customers have access to an expansive fast-charging network with over 3100 charging points across 250+ cities in India.