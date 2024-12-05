Honor launches new TWS earphones: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Honor Earbuds X8 TWS earphones were launched in China. They succeed the Honor Earbuds X7, which were unveiled in the country in May.

Honor Earbuds X8 price in China is set at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500). The earphones will start shipping on December 6. They are currently available for pre-order via the Honor China e-store, where they can currently be booked at a special pre-sale price of CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900). The headsets are offered in gold and purple colour options.

The Honor Earbuds X8 earphones have an in-ear design and 10mm dynamic driver units. The earphones come with a Golden Ear Certification, which is said to provide users with an immersive sound experience. They have touch control sensors on the stem of the earbuds. They support AI-backed noise reduction technology, which is claimed to offer users clearer calls.

Honor ships the Earbuds X8 with four preset EQ modes — Powerful Bass, Warm Vocals, Classical Soundtrack, and Bright High Notes. These can be toggled through the Honor Smart Space application. The TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity as well as audio codecs SBC and AAC. They support Google Fast Pair and dual device connectivity features as well.

The Honor Earbuds X8 earphones come with 41mAh batteries each, while the charging case carries a 510mAh cell. Only the earphones are said to provide up to nine hours of playback time on a single charge, while they are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours, with the case. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to provide up to three hours of usage time.