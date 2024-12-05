Huawei introduces new true wireless stereo earbuds: Details

Mumbai: Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in China. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 are the brand’s first wireless earbuds to launch with HarmonyOS Next. This new operating system is likely to enable quick pairing with other Huawei devices.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 earbuds cost CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and are available for pre-order in China in Snow White, Spruce Green, and Obsidian Black.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 have an in-ear design and feature 11mm four-magnet dynamic driver and a micro-flat tweeter. They offer a frequency response range of 14Hz to 48KHz. The earbuds are claimed to deliver high-speed 2.3Mbps lossless sound transmission. They support active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio, and have an Hi-Res certification.

Each earbud houses three silicon microphones and one bone conduction microphone to eliminate unwanted background noises. They are said to support 100dB noise and 10 m/s wind speed. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 offer Bluetooth 5.2, dual device connectivity, and HarmonyOS multi-device connection. They are IP54-rated for sweat and water resistance. The earphones support the new L2HC 4.0 codec as well. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 feature touch controls and have a wearing detection feature. They offer smart listening, voice assistant, and HD recording features with compatible Huawei phones or tablets.

Each earbud has a 55mAh battery, while the charging case carries a 510mAh battery. Their combination is said to deliver up to 22 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The earbuds alone are promised to offer up to 4.5 hours of music playback time on a single charge.