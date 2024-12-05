Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, pared their early losses to extend their winning streak for the fifth consecutive session. Both the indices ended in positive territory on Thursday. The BSE Sensex settled 809.53 points or 1 per cent higher at 81,765.86. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 24,708.40, up 240.95 points or 0.98 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,997 against 1,932 stocks that declined, and 125 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,054. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 231, and those that hit a 52-week low was 11. A total of 389 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 202 in the lower circuit.

41 out of 50 constituent stocks of NSE Nifty ended in the green. Top gainers were Trent, TCS, Infosys, Titan Company, and Dr Reddy’s Labs. Top losers were SBI Life, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life, NTPC, and Grasim.

The Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ended higher by 0.57 per cent and 0.83 per cent, respectively. The Nifty IT index settled higher by 1.95 per cent, led by TCS, Infosys, and LTIMindtree. The index scaled a fresh 52-week high of 45,027.95 during the intra-day trade. Other sectoral indices also ended with gains, barring the Nifty PSU Bank and Realty index.