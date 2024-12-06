Food processing sector in India attracts $368.37 million foreign direct investment till September

New Delhi: The food processing sector in India received foreign direct investment (FDI) worth $368.37 million this fiscal (till September). Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu informed this in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Country-wise, Ireland invested $83.84 million, Singapore $48.45 million, Mauritius $41.65 million and the United States, $38.60 million. Other key countries are Australia at $20.18 million and Mexico $9.59 million in the April-September period in the current financial year. The total FDI in the food processing sector was $608.31 million in FY24.

The sector is being promoted through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI and Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme. Under PLISFPI, 213 projects have been completed till date, resulting in employment generation to the tune of 289,832 people.

Meanwhile, India’s organic food products export reached $447.73 million in the first eight months of this fiscal (FY25). In the current financial year, the total amount of organic food product exports reached 263,050 metric tonnes (MT) till November 25 and the export of organic food products stood at $494.80 million last fiscal (FY24).