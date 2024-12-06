Hyundai to hike prices of these models: Details

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Limited, has announced a price hike for its vehicles. As per the announcement, a price hike of up to Rs 25,000 will be implemented across the model range. The new prices will come into effect from January 2025. Hyundai Motor claims that the changes in the pricing have been made because of the rising input costs.

‘At Hyundai Motor India Limited, our endeavor is always to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in input cost, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. This price increase will be done across models and the extent of increase will be up to ? 25000. The price increase will be effective from January 1, 2025, on all MY25 models,’ said Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL.

Presently, the automaker has models like Grand i10 NIOS, i20, and i20 N Line in the hatchback segment. Meanwhile, Aura and Verna represent the brand among segments. The brand also has an extensive range of SUVs like Exter, Creta N Line, Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Alcazar, and Tucson. In the electric vehicle category, the brand has Ioniq 5.