Reserve Bank of India revises FY25 GDP forecast

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the GDP growth projection for the current financial year 2024-25. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced this after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the apex bank. The RBI announces its monetary policy bi-monthly — every two months.

The apex bank revised downwards the GDP growth projection for the current financial year 2024-25 to 6.6 per cent, compared with 7.2 per cent earlier. It comes after the latest Q2 GDP growth slowed to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent.

‘Growth in real GDP in Q2 at 5.4 per cent turned out to be much lower than anticipated. This decline in growth was led mainly by a substantial deceleration in industrial growth,’ . RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The RBI projects the real GDP growth for 2024-25 at 6.6 per cent, with Q3 at 6.8 per cent; and Q4 at 7.2 per cent. Real GDP growth for Q1:2025-26 is projected at 6.9 per cent; and Q2 at 7.3 per cent.