Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices gave up their 5-day winning streak to settle lower after the Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI MPC) announced to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

30- share BSE Sensex settled lower by merely 56.74 points or 0.07 per cent at 81,709.12. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 24,677.80, up 30.60 points or 0.12 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,384 against 1,577 stocks that declined, and 107 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,068. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 227, and those that hit a 52-week low was 12. A total of 382 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 196 in the lower circuit.

32 out of 50 constituent stocks of the NSE Nifty ended lower. Top losers were Adani Ports, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, and IndusInd Bank. Top gainers were Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, BPCL, and Dr Reddy’s Labs.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ending higher by 0.45 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. Among the sectoral indices, Auto, FMCG, Metal, PSU Bank, Consumer Durables, OMC, Sector Healthcare, and Financials ended higher, while the remaining others settled lower. Notably, Auto stocks eked out gains fueled by the news that Hyundai, and Maruti will announce a price hike from January 1, 2025, onwards.