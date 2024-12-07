Cabinet Approves Rs 8,232 Crore for 85 Kendriya, 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a Rs 8,232 crore plan to establish 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs), along with the expansion of an existing KV in Shivamogga, Karnataka. These new institutions aim to accommodate 98,240 students and provide direct employment to over 6,700 individuals, with thousands more opportunities expected through construction and associated activities. The expansion is a major step forward, marking the largest addition to the network of KVs in years, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The new KVs will support 960 students each and generate 5,388 permanent jobs, while the NVs, with a capacity of 560 students each, will employ 1,316 people. This initiative prioritizes education for children of transferable and non-transferable Central Government employees, as well as rural and underserved communities. The highest number of KVs is set for Jammu and Kashmir (13), followed by Madhya Pradesh (11), Rajasthan, and Arunachal Pradesh (8 each), while Telangana and Assam will see the development of seven and six NVs respectively.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, almost all KVs and NVs have been designated as PM Shri schools, serving as exemplars of the policy’s implementation. Known for their quality education, innovative teaching methods, and strong academic performance, KVs remain highly sought after, with a growing number of applications each year. This expansion underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing educational access and infrastructure nationwide.