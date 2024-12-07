Central Railway to run unreserved special trains on these dates: Details

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced unreserved special trains from Mumbai to various destinations. These special trains were introduced to facilitate passengers paying homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in view of the Mahaparinirvan Divas. These special trains will operate on December 7, and 8, 2024.

On December 7, 2024, the following trains will be operational:

Train No. 01246 CSMT-Kalaburagi Special will depart from CSMT at 00:25 hrs.

Train No. 01217 CSMT-Amravati Special will depart from CSMT at 00:40 hrs.

Train No. 01255 CSMT-Nagpur Special will depart from CSMT at 12:35 hrs.

Train No. 01253 Dadar-Nagpur Special will depart from Dadar at 00:40 hrs.

Train No. 07057 Dadar-Adilabad Special will depart from Dadar at 01:05 hrs.

On December 8, 2024, the following trains will depart:

Train No. 01257 CSMT-Nagpur Special will depart from CSMT at 18:35 hrs.

Train No. 01259 Dadar-Nagpur Special will depart from Dadar at 00:40 hrs.

For the CSMT-Nagpur Special, Dadar-Nagpur Special, CSMT-Amravati Special, Dadar-Adilabad Special, and CSMT-Kalaburagi Special, the train composition includes 18 general second-class coaches, and the stops will include major stations such as Dadar, Kalyan, Kasara, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Akola, Wardha, and Ajni.

The CSMT-Kalaburagi Special will have 24 general second-class coaches, with halts at stations like Dadar, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, and Akkalkot Road.

The Dadar-Adilabad Special will consist of 14 general second-class coaches and halt at stations including Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Aurangabad, Parbhani, and Himayatnagar.