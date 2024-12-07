Huawei launches Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition: Details

Mumbai: Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition was launched in China. It is offered in Black Gold and Sapphire Gold colour options. Huawei Watch Ultimate Design price in China starts at CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 2,55,800) for the Black Gold option, while the Sapphire Gold variant is listed at CNY 23,999 (roughly Rs. 2,79,100).

The Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition sports a 1.5-inch (466×466 pixels) round LTPO AMOLED screen with a 311ppi pixel density. The Sapphire Gold option is equipped with sapphire glass and bezels inlaid with six sections of 18K gold. The watch body is made of amorphous zirconium alloy. It has a titanium and gold strap and a retractable butterfly clasp.

The smartwatch is equipped with three physical buttons. The button placed at the 2 o’clock position can help rotate the crown and supports long and short presses. The Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition is equipped with accelerometers, geomagnetic, optical heart rate, barometric pressure, temperature, ambient light, depth sensors and a gyroscope. The smartwatch is water resistant up to 10ATM (100m).

The Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold edition features exclusive watch faces like Deep Ice Fantasy, Polar Exploration, Starry Sky and Unfinished Exploration. The smartwatch also features a blue and gold theme for the user interface. It supports two-way Beidou satellite messaging. Connectivity options include GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB and NFC.The Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition is claimed to offer up to 14 days of use on a single charge. With normal usage, the smartwatch can last for up to 10 days, while enabling the always-on display mode will lower battery life to four days.