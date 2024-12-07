India urges citizens to avoid Syria travel; issues emergency helpline

The Indian government has issued an advisory urging citizens to avoid traveling to Syria due to escalating violence in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) warned that the conflict, particularly in cities like Homs and Aleppo, poses severe risks to safety. Indians currently in Syria are advised to stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Damascus for assistance, using the provided emergency helpline and email. The advisory also recommends that those able to leave should do so at the earliest opportunity via commercial flights, while others should limit their movement and exercise utmost caution.

The advisory follows significant gains made by Islamist rebels in Syria, who recently captured parts of Aleppo and nearly seized control of Homs. These developments have led to mass displacement, with tens of thousands fleeing the violence. The MEA has emphasized the deteriorating security situation and urged Indian nationals to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety. The embassy remains on standby to provide necessary support and updates.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that India is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with the approximately 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 working with UN organizations. He assured that the Indian mission in Damascus is focused on ensuring the safety and security of citizens amid the intensifying conflict.