Know how to discuss sexual health issues with your partner

Sexual health requires a positive and respectful approach to sexuality and sexual relationships. The World Health Organization defines sexual health as a state of physical, emotional, mental and social well-being in relation to sexuality. It is not merely the absence of disease, dysfunction or infirmity.

43% of women and 31% of men have one or other kind of sexual dysfunction, an individual could be facing more than 1 sexual problem at a time.

‘In country of Kamasutra, sex is still a taboo which makes people reluctant to talk about problems in the intimate relationship. Recent, movies like OMG -2 and Doctor G portray the plight of our society for alarming need to focus on sexual health. Fear, shame, embarrassment, being judged and/or ridiculed could be some barriers. Lack of sex education in general, lack of openness to sexual discussion makes one uncomfortable to discuss and seek treatment. Healthcare providers do not have solid knowledge on sexual health leaving them underequipped to address sexual health concerns. Health care providers need to step up creating a safe, nonjudgmental and sex positive space so patients can talk about their sexual challenges,’ says Dr Anita Shyam, MD, and CMO, Qurex.

During regular clinical practice opening a sexual health conversation may encourage patients to share a pressing concern. Use of self-administered sexual functioning scales/questionnaires can be printed and given to patient to fill out during their wait time at the clinic, this takes pressure off practitioner and patient if sexual conversation is not a comfortable domain.

A health care provider can become a vessel for their patients to pour any challenges affecting their lives. A few questions about sex health and few minutes extra during consultation can help build a strong doctor patient bond.