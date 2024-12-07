South Western Railway announces changes in train composition on these routes: Full list

Bengaluru: South Western Railway (SWR) announced significant changes to the train composition for several popular routes. These changes will be effective from mid-December 2024. These changes to train composition are designed to increase passenger comfort and enhance capacity.

The national transporter revised compositions for three prominent trains on the KSR Bengaluru – Chennai and Yesvantpur – Mangaluru routes.

Full list:

Train No. 12027/12028 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Express

This train currently run with 16 coaches. The train will now operate with 17 coaches, effective from December 15, 2024. The new composition will include an additional AC Chair Car Coach, while the rest of the configuration remains unchanged:

Existing Composition: 12 AC Chair Car Coaches, 2 AC Executive Chair Car Coaches, 1 Luggage cum Brake Van, 1 Second Class (Divyangjan Friendly) Coach (16 coaches total)

Revised Composition: 13 AC Chair Car Coaches, 2 AC Executive Chair Car Coaches, 1 Luggage cum Brake Van, 1 Second Class (Divyangjan Friendly) Coach (17 coaches total)

Train No. 16575/16576 Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Jn – Yesvantpur Express

The train will maintain its total of 14 coaches but will see modifications in the type of coaches effective from January 30, 2025, at Yesvantpur and from January 31, 2025, at Mangaluru Junction.

Existing Composition: 1 AC Chair Car Coach, 7 Chair Car Coaches, 2 General Second Class Coaches, 1 Luggage cum Brake Van, 1 Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly), 2 AC Vistadome Chair Cars

Revised Composition: 1 AC Chair Car Coach, 3 Chair Car Coaches, 4 General Second Class Coaches, 1 AC Three Tier Economy Coach, 1 Sleeper Class Coach, 1 Luggage cum Brake Van, 1 Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly), 2 AC Vistadome Chair Cars

Train No. 16539/16540 Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Jn – Yesvantpur Express

This train will see no change in the number of coaches but will undergo a slight revision in its schedule. The new configuration will be effective from February 1, 2025, at Yesvantpur and February 2, 2025, at Mangaluru Junction. This train will continue to operate with its current composition.