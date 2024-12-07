Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores, are small, painful lesions that develop on the soft tissues inside the mouth, such as the cheeks, gums, tongue, or the inner lip. They can result from a variety of causes, including minor injuries, stress, certain foods, vitamin deficiencies, hormonal changes, or medical conditions like inflammatory diseases.

Tips to help get rid of mouth ulcers

1. Rinse with salt water

Salt water has natural antiseptic properties that help clean the ulcer and reduce the risk of infection. Dissolve half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and swish it around your mouth for about 30 seconds, then spit it out. Repeat this 2–3 times a day for faster healing.

2. Apply honey

Honey has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can soothe the ulcer and promote healing. Dab a small amount of raw, organic honey directly onto the ulcer a few times daily.

3. Use a baking soda paste

Baking soda helps neutralise acidity and reduce irritation around the ulcer. Mix a small amount of baking soda with water to form a paste, apply it to the ulcer, and leave it for a few minutes before rinsing off. This can be done 1–2 times daily.

4. Avoid spicy and acidic foods

Foods like citrus fruits, tomatoes, and spicy dishes can aggravate mouth ulcers and delay healing.

5. Apply a topical gel

Over-the-counter topical gels or ointments containing ingredients like benzocaine or lidocaine can numb the area and reduce pain. Apply the gel directly to the ulcer as per the product instructions, typically after meals and before bedtime.

6. Use aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is known for its soothing and healing properties. Extract fresh aloe vera gel and apply it directly to the ulcer. This can reduce pain, inflammation, and promote faster healing. Reapply 2–3 times daily for best results.

7. Boost vitamin intake

Deficiencies in vitamins like B12, folic acid, or iron can contribute to mouth ulcers. Include foods rich in these nutrients, such as leafy greens, lean meats, fortified cereals, and dairy products, in your diet.

8. Stay hydrated

Dehydration can worsen mouth ulcers and delay healing. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your mouth moist and reduce irritation.

9. Use ice or cold compresses

Applying ice or sipping on cold water can help numb the pain and reduce swelling around the ulcer. Hold an ice cube near the ulcer or use a cold compress on the outside of your cheek for a few minutes.

10. Maintain good oral hygiene

Keeping your mouth clean helps prevent infection and promotes healing. Brush gently with a soft-bristled toothbrush and use a mild, alcohol-free mouthwash to avoid further irritation.