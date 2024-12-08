Australia defeat India by 10 wickets in 2nd Test

Sydney: In cricket, hosts Australia beat India by 10 wickets in the day-night second Test at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. After this win, Australia leveled the series 1-1.

Australia needed 19 to win after bowling out India for 175 in their second innings. Australia sealed victory in the first session on day three of the contest. Australia needed only 20 balls to secure the win.

Also Read: Know how to get back money transferred to wrong UPI Id

India won the opening Test in Perth. The third Test begins in Brisbane on Dec. 14.

Score Card:

India

180 & 175

Australia

(T:19) 337 & 19/0