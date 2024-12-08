Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained firm in Kerala on Sunday, December 8. Gold is trading at Rs 56,920 per 8 gram and Rs 7115 per 1 gram. On Friday, gold price surged by Rs 80 per 8 gram. In the last three days, gold price gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7779.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 280. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7132.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 260. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.12%, while over the last month, the change stands at 1.87%. The current price of silver in India is 95100 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures ended at Rs 76,777 per 10 grams, up by Rs 301 or 0.39% from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, March silver futures settled at Rs 93,204 per kg, rising by Rs 780 or 0.84%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was unchanged at $2,631.60 per ounce, dropping about 0.8% so far this week. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% to $2,654.70. Price of spot silver was flat at $31.31 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.3% to $935.99 and palladium rose 0.3% to $965.85. Silver is up for this week, while both platinum and palladium are headed for their second straight week of losses.