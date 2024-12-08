Know what is freak matching

With the emergence of social media and dating apps, there is a huge change in how people meet and interact with their partners. Online dating has become common today. There are several terms that has become part of the dating lexicon.

From ghosting and breadcrumbing to situationship and simmer dating, strange dating trends come in and out of fashion. Now, there is a new trend called Freak Matching. Freak Matching is a dating trend that focuses on building connections with someone who shares similar likes and interests.

‘When you say you want someone to ‘match your freak,’ you’re wanting someone to go day by day with you and do the things that you love doing, but together,’ said Content creator Morgan Pate.

The term originates from the viral Tinashe song “Nasty,” which debuted in April. The catchy line, “Is somebody gonna match my freak?” has been making waves on social media ever since.

Elaborating further, Morgan Pate shared on TikTok that matching Pate’s freak means having great coffee, working out, tanning, taking a shower, and then unwinding by watching Sex And The City in cute pyjamas. In a nutshell, the dating trend, is a simple and fun way to express a desire for shared experiences, likings, and compatibility.