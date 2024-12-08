Syrian rebels enter Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad flees

Damascus: Syrian rebel forces entered the capital of Damascus on Sunday. As per reports, President Bashar al-Assad has fled to an unknown destination . According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, government forces have o withdrawn from Damascus International Airport . But, Assad’s office denied rumors that the president had left the capital.

Earlier, rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) had took over the third city of Homs, after Aleppo and Hama. Syrian rebel forces announced Saturday that they have seized control of a prison in central Homs, freeing more than 3,500 inmates.

Syria’s civil war has killed more than 5,00,000 people and forced more than half the population to flee their homes. According to the United Nations, the violence has displaced 3.7 lakh people.