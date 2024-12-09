Belagavi: High Maternal and Infant Mortality Rates Raise Concerns

The Karnataka Health Department reported that in the past year, 29 pregnant women and 322 newborns have died in government hospitals across Belagavi district, including the Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS). Between April and October 2024, 29 maternal deaths occurred due to factors like delayed treatment, excessive bleeding, and medical negligence. In the same period, 322 newborn deaths were recorded, with BIMS alone accounting for 172 of these fatalities. This troubling trend has raised widespread concern among the public.

Health officials disclosed that each month, between 45 and 52 newborns die due to low birth weight, poor growth, lack of timely oxygen, pneumonia, suffocation, and malnutrition. In response to maternal deaths at BIMS in Bellary, Lokayukta officials conducted a raid on the medicine warehouse of Belagavi District Hospital. The investigation, led by Lokayukta SP Hanumantharaya, revealed irregularities in the supply of IV glucose. The team gathered distribution details of RLS IV glucose supplied to district, taluk, and primary health centers.

Reacting to these alarming figures, Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar expressed deep concern and assured the public that the government is addressing the issue seriously. She promised thorough investigations and corrective measures to improve healthcare standards. The revelations have underscored the urgent need for better healthcare infrastructure, timely medical interventions, and stricter oversight in the district’s government hospitals.