Commodity Market: Gold price again crosses Rs 57,000 mark

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices again crossed Rs 57,000 mark in Kerala. Gold price edged higher in the state on Monday, December 9, 2024. Gold price is gaining after three days in the state.

Yellow metal is trading at Rs 57,040, higher by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7130, up by Rs 15. On Friday, gold price declined by Rs 200. On Saturday and Sunday gold price remained unchanged.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7778.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 10. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7131.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 10. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.72%, while over the last month, the change stands at 1.87%. The current price of silver in India is 95000 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contract with the expiry of February 05, 2025, was trading for Rs 76,800 per 10 gm. While silver futures contracts with the March 2025 expiry were trading at Rs 92,333 per kg, a fall of Rs 115.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,631.60 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,658.10. Price of spot silver was flat at $30.99 per ounce, platinum held steady at $930.20 and palladium rose 0.6% to $962.10.