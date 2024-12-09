Lottery with Dh100-million grand prize launched in UAE

Dubai: The UAE’s first and only regulated lottery with Dh100-million grand prize was launched. The UAE Lottery is managed by The Game LLC. The Game LLC is an Abu Dhabi-based operator licensed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in July this year.

The lottery features a ‘Lucky Day’ grand prize of Dh100 million. The inaugural live draw is scheduled for December 14.

Residents aged 18 and above in the UAE can participate in the lottery. Players are not allowed to participate in the games unless they are physically present in the country at the time of playing.

Tickets are now available for purchase on The UAE Lottery’s website, theuaelottery.ae. In addition to the Dh100-million jackpot that is part of the ‘Lucky Day’ game, 7 ‘Lucky Chance IDs’ are “guaranteed” to win Dh100,000 each. Each entry costs Dh50.

Depending on the numbers they match, participants can win Dh100 million, Dh1 million, Dh100,000, Dh1,000 or Dh100. Participants can either select their own lottery numbers or use the ‘Easy Pick’ feature that does the job through a random number generator.

There is also an option to buy scratch cards for a chance to win up to Dh1 million. Rates for these cards start from Dh5, which offers the opportunity to win up to Dh50,000. The draw’s Dh10 cards have a top prize of Dh100,000; while the Dh20 ones have Dh300,000. Players can win Dh1 million with cards prized at Dh50.

The prizes are not subject to any taxes currently. To participate, players must first create an account online. Games are currently not available offline in stores, but The Game “hopes” to introduce this option soon.