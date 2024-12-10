Bajaj Auto announces India launch date of new Chetak electric scooter

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto announced the India launch date of updated version of the Chetak electric scooter. The new Chetak electric scooter will be unveiled in the Indian markets on December 20. The scooter was launched the in 2020.

As per reports, the next-gen Chetak will be based on a new chassis with a floorboard-mounted battery pack. The e-scooter is also said to have a larger underseat storage space compared to the current model. The redesigned battery pack might have a larger capacity.The battery currently powering the Chetak gives it a range of 123-137 km depending on the variant.

The new Chetak could feature a similar neo-retro design to the outgoing version.The current Bajaj Chetak is available in three variants – 2903, 3202, and 3201. The prices range from Rs 99,998 to Rs 1,38,943 (ex-showroom) right now.