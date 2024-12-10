Rabi crop sowing exceeded 493 lakh hectares

New Delhi: The union government said that Rabi crops have been sown across over 493 lakh hectares. The Agriculture Ministry, in a statement, said that more than 239 lakh hectares of area coverage under wheat have been reported as compared to 234 lakh hectares of area during the corresponding period of last year. Pulses cultivation has also increased from more than 120 lakh hectares to over 115 lakh hectares. Coarse cereals were sown across 35.77 lakh hectares, while oilseeds were sown across 86.52 lakh hectares.

Meanwhile, the government has hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for rabi crops including wheat, chana and mustard. The MSP for wheat increased by Rs 150 per quintal, from Rs 2,275 to Rs 2,425. The MSP for mustard is increased by Rs 300 to Rs 5,950, and chana by Rs 210 to Rs 5,650.Like wise, MSP on barley, masoor, safflower has also been increased to Rs 1,980, Rs 6,700, and Rs 5,940 apiece, respectively.

MSP, or Minimum Support Price, is a government-set price at which it buys certain agricultural products from farmers. It’s meant to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their crops, even if market prices are low, helping protect them from financial loss.

The new wheat MSP is 105 per cent higher than the cost of production. The government also raised the MSP for rapeseed and mustard seed by Rs 300 to Rs 5,950 per quintal. The support price for safflower increased by Rs 140 to Rs 5,940 per quintal for 2025-26 from Rs 5,800 per quintal in the previous season.

In the case of pulses, the support price for lentil (masur) increased by Rs 275 to Rs 6,700 per quintal, while that for gram MSP raised by Rs 210 to Rs 5,650 per quintal for 2025-26. The support price for barley increased by Rs 130 to Rs 1,980 per quintal for 2025-26 from Rs 1,850 per quintal in the previous season.