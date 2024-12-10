Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi launched its Ultra Slim Power Bank in India. The Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank is available in Space Grey. Crowdfunding starts on December 13, 2024, at 12 PM on Mi.com. It is priced at Rs 1,799, with an early bird offer of Rs 1,499 for the first 1,000 units.

The Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank features a 4900mAh battery capacity and provides a maximum charging output of 20W for both Android and iOS devices.

The power bank also supports 18W input for fast recharging, with USB Type-C two-way charging. The USB-C port is versatile, supporting both input and output, and offers wide compatibility with various devices. The power bank supports multiple charging protocols, including PD3.0, PPS, QC3.5, AFC, and FCP. The power bank also comes with a carry pouch.

Specifications: Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 4900mAh

Charging Output: 20W (for Android and iOS devices)

Input for Fast Recharging: 18W

Charging Ports: USB Type-C (two-way charging, supports both input and output)

Charging Protocols Supported: PD2.0, PD3.0, PPS, QC2.0, QC3.0, QC3.5, AFC, FCP

Charging Time:

Fully charges in 1 hour and 32 minutes with a 33W charger (using the included cable)

Fully charges in 1 hour and 38 minutes with a 22.5W charger

Protection: 12 layers of safety protection

Included Accessory: Carry pouch

Dimensions: 113 x 53 x 10 mm

Weight: 93g

Color: Space Grey