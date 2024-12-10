Yamaha unveils new motorcycle

Mumbai: Leading motorcycle manufacturer from Japan, Yamaha, has unveiled the 2025 MT-03 in the global market. As of now, Yamaha Motor India hasn’t announced an official launch date for the new MT-03 in the Indian market. However, it can be expected that the new motorcycle will be introduced in the Indian market next year.

Yamaha has introduced a new Ice Storm colour scheme for the MT-03. The headlamp unit of the Yamaha MT-03 is the same as its predecessor, with an LED projector headlamp unit complemented by LED DRLs placed over it.

The new MT-03 now comes with a negative LCD instrument cluster that comes with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation through the smartphone application. It can also show incoming calls and messaging alerts. Yamaha has introduced the slip-and-assist clutch for the bike.

Powering the 2025 Yamaha MT-03 is the same 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel twin engine that is tuned to make 42 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox

The suspension duties are taken care of by USD forks and a mono-shock at the rear end. The braking system consists of single discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS.