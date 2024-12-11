Delhi Polls 2025: Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance, AAP to Go Solo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dismissed speculation of an alliance with the Congress for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s national convener, confirmed that his party will contest the elections independently, rejecting any “seat-sharing formula” rumors. Kejriwal’s statement followed reports suggesting a potential deal after his meeting with Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi at Sharad Pawar’s residence. Congress had reportedly sought 15 seats, but Kejriwal made it clear there would be no such arrangement. Congress also confirmed that it plans to contest all 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Staying consistent with its solo strategy, AAP has begun announcing welfare initiatives to strengthen voter support. Arvind Kejriwal introduced five key guarantees for auto-rickshaw drivers, including a Rs 10 lakh life insurance scheme, Rs 1 lakh financial aid for a daughter’s wedding, and a Rs 2,500 uniform allowance distributed twice a year around Holi and Diwali. He also promised free coaching for auto drivers’ children to prepare for competitive exams. These announcements came during his visit to an auto driver’s family in Kondli, where he was joined by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal.

As part of his transportation reforms, Kejriwal pledged to revive the ‘PoochO’ app, which was initially launched in his earlier tenure. This app aims to improve last-mile connectivity by linking commuters with registered auto-rickshaw drivers. The relaunch of the app reflects AAP’s ongoing commitment to modernizing Delhi’s public transport and supporting the livelihoods of auto drivers in the capital.