Indian Railways announces revised tatkal ticket booking timings: Details

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has revised the tatkal ticket booking timings. The booking time has been adjusted to give passengers more time to secure their tickets.

A tatkal ticket is a special category railway ticket that can be booked one day before the date of travel. It is useful for those who have last-minute travel plans or emergency work.

According to the new rules, tatkal ticket bookings for AC classes will now start at 10AM, while bookings for non-AC classes will begin at 11AM.

In tatkal booking, a maximum of four passengers can book a ticket per PNR. Valid identity proofs, such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Passport, are required at the time of booking and refunds are not available for confirmed tatkal tickets unless the train is cancelled.

To book a tatkal ticket, passengers must first create an account on the IRCTC website. You can visit the site and click on ‘Register’ to create an account with details such as your mobile number and email ID. After creating an account, log in and go to the ‘Plan My Journey’ section. Enter the departure station, arrival station, and date of travel.

Select the tatkal option under the ‘Booking’ tab. Choose the train and class (AC or non-AC) based on ticket availability. After that, enter all the necessary details, such as the names, ages, and identity proof details of the passengers. Following this, payment should be made.Payment can be made using a credit card, debit card, UPI, net banking, or a digital wallet. After successful payment, you will receive the booking details via SMS and email.

To improve the chances of booking a tatkal ticket, it is advisable to log in to your IRCTC account a few minutes before the booking time. Use quick payment options like UPI or net banking to save time. Enter and save passenger details in advance to speed up the process. It is also recommended to use a high-speed internet connection to avoid delays during the booking process.