IndiGo launches business class seats on this route: Details

Mumbai: Largest private air carrier based in India, IndiGo has announced the launch of business class seats on select flights. The low-budget air carrier will offer business class seats on flights operating between Delhi and Bengaluru. This offering termed as ‘IndiGo Stretch’ will start from January 10

The initiative was first introduced on the Delhi-Mumbai route last month. The airline aims to extend this product to other key routes in the future.

By March 2024, all 15 daily flights between Delhi and Bengaluru will feature these business class seats, with a complete rollout on the Delhi-Mumbai route by early January 2025.

Customers booking business class seats on IndiGo can avail of complimentary benefits such as priority check-in, anytime boarding, advance seat selection, and zero convenience fee besides additional baggage allowance, starting from 30 kg (two bags) in check-in and one bag of 12 kg in the cabin, IndiGo said.