Kerala Bypoll: LDF Suffers Setback, UDF Secures Key Panchayat Wins

The recent by-elections in 31 local body wards across Kerala marked a significant setback for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which lost control of three key panchayats: Thachanpara in Palakkad, Nattika in Thrissur, and Karimannoor in Idukki. The United Democratic Front (UDF) made notable gains in these regions, with surprise victories shifting the balance of power. Out of 29 wards where results have been declared, the UDF won 15, the LDF secured 11, and the BJP managed to win three seats. These losses for the LDF are particularly significant given the strongholds they had maintained in previous elections.

In several wards, the victories were closely contested, with small margins making significant differences. For instance, in Nattika, former Gram Panchayat president P. Vinu from the UDF overturned an earlier LDF majority by winning with a 115-vote lead. Similarly, in Thachanpara, UDF candidate Ali Thekath defeated the CPI candidate by just 28 votes. In Kollam, the outcomes were mixed; while the LDF held on to West Kallada and Eroor wards, the UDF managed to wrest control of Thevalakkara and Chadayamangalam wards. The BJP also registered key wins, including capturing Ezhumattoor Panchayat’s fifth ward in Pathanamthitta.

The results reflect a dynamic political shift in various regions, with power changing hands in several panchayats. The UDF’s victory in Pathiyoor Panchayat in Alappuzha and Manjeri Municipality in Malappuram demonstrated their ability to capitalize on local dissatisfaction with the LDF. In Idukki’s Karimannoor Panchayat, the UDF’s win signaled a potential governance change, underscoring broader voter sentiment. The LDF, however, retained strongholds in Kanichar and Madayi panchayats in Kannur, while the BJP held onto its ward in Vellarada Panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram. These mixed outcomes highlight the evolving political landscape in Kerala’s local governance.