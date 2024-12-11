Kia to increase car prices from January 2025

Mumbai: Kia India has announced that it will increase the prices of its cars. The prices will be hiked by up to 2% from January 2025. This price hike is due to rising commodity prices and supply chain-related costs.

The Indian arm of the Korean carmaker sells models like the Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival, EV6 and EV9. The company will unveil the Syros on December 19.

Also Read: South Central Railway announces train diversions: Full list

‘At Kia, we are committed to delivering exceptional, technologically advanced vehicles of the highest quality to our valued customers. However, due to the persistent rise in commodity prices, unfavourable exchange rates, and increased input costs, a necessary price adjustment has become unavoidable. Despite these challenges, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the cost increase, minimising the financial impact on our customers, so they can continue enjoying their favourite Kia vehicles without a major dent on their pockets,’ said Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India.

Kia has cumulatively sold (domestic + export) nearly 1.6 million units till now. It launched its maiden model, the Seltos, in the Indian market in August 2019.