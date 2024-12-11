Know India’s top Google searches in 2024

Mumbai: International tech giant, Google has shared its list of the most popular searches in India for this year. The Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup were the most searched topics. The Bharatiya Janata Party and ‘Election Results 2024’ ranked as the third and fourth most searched terms. Rounding out the top five was the upcoming Olympics in 2024.

This year, Indians mostly searched for the meanings of “All Eyes on Rafah,” “Akaay,” “Cervical Cancer,” “Tawaif,” and “Demure”. The search engine has also organised these into various categories. Recently, there has been significant interest in two films: “Stree 2,” featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, and “Kalki 2898 AD,” starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.

Google has introduced a new feature called “Hum to Search,” allowing users to find songs by humming them. People have been searching for songs like “Nadaniyaan,” “Husn,” “Illuminati,” “Katchi Sera,” and “Ye Tune Kya Kiya” using this feature.

Here are the top movies that people searched for in India:

1. Stree 2

2. Kalki 2898 AD

3. 12th Fail

4. Laapataa Ladies

5. Hanu-Man

6. Maharaja

7. Manjummel Boys

8. The Greatest of All Time

9. Salaar

10. Aavesham

In addition to films, many popular web series and TV shows were also frequently searched, including “Hiramandi,” “Mirzapur,” “The Last of Us,” “Bigg Boss 17,” and “Panchayat.”

Here are the destinations that people were most curious about:

1. Azerbaijan

2. Bali

3. Manali

4. Kazakhstan

5. Jaipur

6. Georgia

7. Malaysia

8. Ayodhya

9. Kashmir

10. South Goa

Lastly, many searched for recipes, particularly for mango pickle, kanji, charanamrit, coriander panjiri, Ugadi Pachadi, and Shankarpali.