SC Questions Change in Udayasthamana Pooja Tradition at Guruvayur

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Guruvayur Devaswom Board following a petition challenging changes to the timing of the Udayasthamana Pooja at the Sri Krishna Temple on Ekadashi day. The petition objects to the rescheduling of the pooja, traditionally held in the month of Vrischikam, to the month of Thulam. The court instructed that the pooja schedule on the temple’s website should remain unchanged and emphasized that longstanding traditions should be preserved and followed without alteration.

Earlier, the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the Kerala High Court’s dismissal of the plea regarding the temple administration’s decision not to hold the Udayasthamana Pooja on Ekadashi, December 11. The Chennas Illam Thampuran family, who filed the petition, argued that the timing change violates temple tradition and disrupts the spiritual significance of the ritual. They expressed concerns that rescheduling the pooja to the month of Thulam would inconvenience devotees during the busy Ekadashi period.

The Guruvayur Devaswom Board defended the decision, claiming that the Udayasthamana Pooja is not a fixed tradition but a form of offering. However, the petitioners insisted that altering the pooja timing undermines the temple’s spiritual essence and violates established customs. They argued that any changes to the ritual should be validated through a formal Ashtamangalyam ceremony. The Supreme Court’s response underscores the importance of maintaining traditional practices in religious observances.