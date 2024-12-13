Delhi shivers at 3.2°C; North India braces for colder days

Delhi experienced bone-chilling temperatures as Pusa recorded a minimum of 3.2°C and Ayangar saw 3.8°C, according to the regional meteorological centre. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported ongoing cold wave conditions and forecasted that these conditions will persist in isolated areas across North India until the weekend. For Friday, the IMD predicted a minimum temperature of 4°C, with cold wave conditions, smog, and mist expected in the morning and evening, alongside a maximum temperature of 23°C.

Thursday marked the coldest December day in Delhi in three years, with the minimum temperature dropping to 4.5°C, which was 0.4°C below normal. This was a notable drop from 4.9°C recorded on Wednesday. Historical data shows that December temperatures in 2022 and 2023 never fell below 4.9°C. Thursday’s maximum temperature reached 22.2°C, slightly below normal levels by 0.8°C, reflecting the cold wave’s severity.

The IMD forecast for Friday and Saturday predicts clear skies with cold wave conditions at isolated locations. Winds from the northwest are expected to remain light, with speeds increasing to 14 kmph in the afternoon and decreasing again in the evening. Smog and mist are anticipated during the morning and night, making conditions uncomfortable. The cold wave is expected to continue, and residents are advised to brace for low temperatures and poor air quality.