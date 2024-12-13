Emirate in UAE announces new paid parking zone

Dubai: New paid parking zone announced in Sharjah. The Sharjah Municipality will introduce paid parking in Al Dhaid City, effective January 1, 2025.

Under the new rule, parking fees will be effective from Saturday to Thursday, between 8am and 10pm. However, parking will be free on Fridays, except in certain areas where fees will be applied throughout the week, including weekends and official holidays.

Blue signboards will be posted throughout the city to indicate which zones are subject to parking fees on all days of the week, including public holidays and weekends.

In October, authorities announced new paid parking hours for seven-day zones in Sharjah. These zones are identified by blue parking information signs. According to the revised timing, motorists in Sharjah will pay for parking slots from 8am to midnight from November 1. Previously, the paid parking fees applied from 8am to 10pm.

These 16-hour paid parking zones will be operational throughout the week and on public holidays. In Sharjah, parking spaces are typically marked with blue and white curb markings, accompanied by signage that provides clear instructions on usage and fees.