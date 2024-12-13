Sheila Dikshit’s son to contest against Arvind Kejriwal in 2025 Delhi polls

Congress has announced Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, as its candidate for the New Delhi Assembly constituency in the upcoming Delhi elections. This decision sets the stage for a high-profile contest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who defeated Sheila Dikshit in both 2013 and 2015. For Sandeep Dikshit, a former MP known for his criticism of Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), this election is seen as a chance to reclaim his family’s political legacy.

The New Delhi constituency, which has been under Kejriwal’s control since 2013, is likely to witness an intense and heated campaign. Speculation is also mounting about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, a former West Delhi MP and the son of ex-Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. If this happens, the contest will turn into a triangular showdown between two political heirs and Kejriwal, adding further drama and significance to the election.

The Congress party’s initial list of 21 candidates reflects a mix of veteran leaders and fresh faces. Meanwhile, AAP has made it clear that it will contest the elections solo, as it did in the Lok Sabha polls, relying on its track record of governance and grassroots support. The 70-member Delhi Assembly elections are anticipated to take place in February 2025, though the Election Commission has yet to announce the official dates. The current assembly’s term expires on February 23, 2025.