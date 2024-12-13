This country introduces e-visa for Indians from January 2025

Bangkok: Thailand is introducing e-visa for Indians. The Thailand government announced that all Indian passport holders will be able to avail themselves of the e-visa facility starting on January 1, 2025.

At present, Indians get 60-day visa exemption. The Royal Thai Embassy in India also clarified that the existing 60-day visa exemption will remain in effect.

‘We are thrilled to announce that Thailand’s e-Visa will be implemented in India from Jan 1, 2025. However, the 60-day visa exemption for Indian passport holders remains effective,’ said Thailand Embassy.

Also Read: India’s gross foreign direct investment touch $1 trillion

Applications must be made on the official website (https://www.thaievisa.go.th), and it can be filled by the individual, or by a representative on their behalf. The processing time for the e-visas is estimated to be within 14 working days from the date of receipt of the visa fee. An offline payment option is being offered by the Thai government, details of which will be announced soon.

India is the third largest country in terms of tourist numbers. 21.8 million foreign tourists visited Thailand by August 11 this year, 1.25 million of which were from India. Chinese tourists made up for the largest tourist groups with 4.4 million arrivals, followed by neighbours Malaysia (3.02 million).