Toyota introduces ninth-generation Camry in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Toyota India has unveiled the ninth-generation Camry in the Indian market. The car is priced at Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium sedan continues to arrive as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit. Bookings for the new model are now open.

The ninth-generation Camry is based on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform. Up front, it sports a broader grille, angular headlamps, and a reimagined set of LED Daytime Running Lights. In the rear it has LED tail lamps.

The 2025 Toyota Camry is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. The powertrain generates 222 bhp and 221 Nm of torque, which is delivered to the front wheels through an eCVT gearbox. Toyota has equipped the new Camry with a host of premium features to enhance the driving experience. At the heart of the cabin is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, paired with a digital driver display of the same size. The infotainment system offers wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring seamless smartphone integration.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Luxury additions include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake, and a wireless charging pad. There is a nine-speaker premium JBL audio system.Safety features include level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 10-inch Head-Up Display (HUD), and a 360-degree camera.