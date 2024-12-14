86 Indians killed or attacked abroad in 2023: Govt to Rajya Sabha

In 2023, a troubling surge in attacks and murders involving Indian nationals living abroad was recorded, with 86 incidents reported in countries such as the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Canada. This figure represents a significant increase compared to 57 cases in 2022 and 29 in 2021, according to data shared by the government in the Rajya Sabha. The United States saw 12 cases in 2023, up from 10 the previous year, while Saudi Arabia reported 10 incidents, rising from 6 in 2022. Canada also experienced a sharp rise, with 10 cases reported, and the Philippines registered five cases.

The government emphasized that protecting the safety of Indians abroad is a top priority. It assured the Rajya Sabha that each incident is promptly addressed with the respective host countries, ensuring thorough investigations and accountability. These concerns are raised during diplomatic discussions, including high-level meetings, to ensure the safety of Indian nationals. The government reiterated its commitment to holding perpetrators responsible through cooperation with foreign authorities.

To support affected individuals and their families, Indian missions worldwide have been directed to offer immediate consular assistance. Additionally, 24/7 helplines have been established for Indian nationals in distress. The government continues to monitor such incidents closely and engage with international partners to safeguard the welfare of Indian citizens abroad.