BCCI announces India’s squads for T20I and ODI series against West Indies

Mumbai: The Women’s Selection Committee of Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has annouced India’s 15-member squads for the upcoming T20 and ODI home series against West Indies. The six-match white-ball series against the West Indies Women will be played from December 15.

India Women and West Indies Women will play the three T20s at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 15, 17 and 19.The three ODIs will be played on December 22, 24 and 27 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

India’s squad for three-match ODI series:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur

India’s squad for three-match T20I series:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

SCHEDULE

December 15: 1st T20I – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7PM IST onwards

December 17: 2nd T20I – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7PM IST onwards

December 19: 3rd T20I – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7PM IST onwards

December 22: 1st ODI – Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara – 1:30PM IST onwards

December 24: 2nd ODI – Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara – 1:30PM IST onwards

December 27: 3rd ODI – Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara – 9:30AM IST onwards