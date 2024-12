Blaupunkt launches new TWS earphones in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ have been unveiled in India. Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ price in India is set at Rs. 1,999. The TWS earphones are available for purchase in the country via the Blaupunkt Audio India website in a black colourway.

The Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ sports a traditional in-ear design. They offer support for true ANC as well, which is said to help filter outdoor noises like traffic, crowds, heavy machinery use and more.

Blaunpunkt’s BTW300 Moksha+ TWS earphones support the in-house CRISPR environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology which is said to ensure clearer calls. The earphones have quad mics,¬† out of which two mics are claimed to be used to cancel ambient noise and two mics for clear voice transfer.

The earphones support a dedicated gaming mode with low latency to reduce audio-visual lag during gaming. The BTW300 Moksha+ support dual device connectivity and are said to be sweat-resistant. They support the Blink Pair feature as well, which is said to offer instant connectivity with nearby paired devices.

Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ earphones, together with the charging case, are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 50 hours. The LED display on the magnetic charging case shows the battery status constantly.