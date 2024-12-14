Blaupunkt launches new TWS earphones in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ have been unveiled in India. Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ price in India is set at Rs. 1,999. The TWS earphones are available for purchase in the country via the Blaupunkt Audio India website in a black colourway.

The Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ sports a traditional in-ear design. They offer support for true ANC as well, which is said to help filter outdoor noises like traffic, crowds, heavy machinery use and more.

Blaunpunkt’s BTW300 Moksha+ TWS earphones support the in-house CRISPR environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology which is said to ensure clearer calls. The earphones have quad mics, out of which two mics are claimed to be used to cancel ambient noise and two mics for clear voice transfer.

The earphones support a dedicated gaming mode with low latency to reduce audio-visual lag during gaming. The BTW300 Moksha+ support dual device connectivity and are said to be sweat-resistant. They support the Blink Pair feature as well, which is said to offer instant connectivity with nearby paired devices.

Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ earphones, together with the charging case, are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 50 hours. The LED display on the magnetic charging case shows the battery status constantly.