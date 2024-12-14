IndiGo plans relief flight to assist stranded passengers in Istanbul

Thousands of passengers are facing disruptions due to technical issues affecting IndiGo’s Istanbul-India route. In response to the crisis, the airline plans to dispatch a relief flight to bring stranded passengers back to India within 20 hours. Over the past two days, two IndiGo flights—one to Delhi and another to Mumbai—were canceled, leaving hundreds stranded without immediate alternatives. Several other flights also experienced delays, causing passengers to miss connecting Turkish Airlines flights, with which IndiGo has a codeshare agreement.

IndiGo, which operates Boeing 777 aircraft capable of carrying over 500 passengers on these routes, stated that passengers from the affected Istanbul-Delhi flight were rebooked on alternative flights. The airline also provided hotel accommodations for stranded travelers, depending on whether they held e-visas for Turkey. The Indian Embassy in Istanbul has been actively assisting passengers by coordinating with the airline, offering lounge access, meals, and accommodations.

These disruptions come shortly after IndiGo was ranked among the worst airlines globally in the AirHelp Score Report 2024, placing 103rd out of 109 airlines. Meanwhile, another recent incident involved an IndiGo flight to Jeddah making an emergency landing in Karachi due to a medical emergency. The passenger fell critically ill while the flight was in Pakistani airspace, requiring urgent attention, as confirmed by the Civil Aviation Authority.